Christmas convoy saga: Inside the port jam dispute

The Constantinos P was carrying Christmas cargoes for Auckland. Photo / Supplied

In a new twist in the Northport Christmas convoy saga, today there are only a handful of trucks collecting containers urgently needed by importers after dozens turned up on Saturday when the port was due to shut for a break.

A Northport spokesman said operations staff at the deepwater port south of Whangarei are scratching their heads after opening the port gates at 6am and finding few takers.

On Saturday afternoon the trucking sector was in a lather because Northport had to advise a queue of dozens of trucks that, as advised in writing three days previously, it was closing at 3pm to give wharf workers a break. It also advised it would reopen to trucks at 6am today.

At about 1pm on Saturday the line of truck drivers was advised by port staff that with only one forklift driver operating by then, there was no way all the waiting trucks would be loaded with containers.

Trucking industry leaders hit social media upset that trucks which had made the trek up from Auckland to pick up Christmas containers had been "turned back", the implication being it was unexpected.

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said the Saturday problem was due to Northport's booking system. It had allocated trucks time slots to pick up containers so they drove north expecting to pick up at those times.

Leggett said the port's booking system "trumps" an advisory issued some days previously.

He believed the scarcity of trucks this morning was again due to Northport's booking system.

Northport has been asked to respond.

Leggett said Northport's closure on Saturday was entirely reasonable for safety reasons.

"They talk about their workers getting fatigued but truck drivers get fatigue as well. They've driven 150km up (to Northport), then they are turned round and have to drive 150km back.

"We just have to work in together. Probably communication could be improved."

The National Road Carriers has also been approached for comment.

Northport, a small container port compared to the primary Auckland and Tauranga gateways, agreed last week to accept the biggest container ship it had ever tied up to help get Christmas imports to Auckland shelves and further south as heavy ship congestion at Ports of Auckland continues.

The ship, the Constantinos P, would have had to wait until at least December 22 to unload at Auckland.

Northport has just two harbour cranes and well-signalled that unloading the 1170 boxes destined for Auckland would take longer than at a bigger primary port.

Trucks would have to take the cargo south as rail infrastructure is not in place.

National Road Carriers on Saturday said trucks travelling to Northport had been turned back to Auckland after being told Northport was ceasing container operations over the weekend.

Nearly 1200 shipping containers were offloaded at Northport because of congestion at Ports of Auckland.

Eight hundred heavy trucks were needed to start moving them back down south.

National Road Carriers chief executive David Aitken said they've been told travel wouldn't resume again until Monday, because the staff were fatigued and needed to rest.

Aitken said it seems Northport don't have the resources or the facilities to complete the operation efficiently.

"There were at least 30 trucks in the queue at the time they stopped operations, some of those might have got their containers but the rest would have been turned around," he said.

The well-signalled break was to give operational staff rest to comply with safety standards.

The advisory from Northport management has been seen by the Herald.

A Northport spokesman said on Saturday the statement by National Road Carriers was completely misleading. It had "gutted" Northport workers who had thrown their all at the effort to get Christmas goods to Auckland in time amid severe congestion issues at Ports of Auckland.