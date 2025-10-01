A Christchurch man who failed to pay more than $215,000 in PAYE has been given home detention. Photo / NZME

Christchurch man who kept $215,000 in employee PAYE is sentenced to home detention

A Christchurch man who kept more than $215,000 of workers’ PAYE has been sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

Frederick Mario Mau Epiha pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to 16 charges of aiding and abetting a company he set up to knowingly apply PAYE deductions.

Epiha incorporated Redemption Solutions Ltd (RSL) in May 2022 as an employment services company operating out of both Auckland and Christchurch.

He was the sole director of the company from October 22, 2022.

However, RSL was tax non-compliant from the outset and was placed into voluntary liquidation in April 2023.