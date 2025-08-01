Christchurch Casino's boss has apologised for "substantial" anti-money laundering failures after it was investigated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Christchurch Casino's boss has apologised for "substantial" anti-money laundering failures after it was investigated.

Christchurch Casino says it takes responsibility for major anti-money laundering failures and apologises to the community.

The casino will pay more than $5 million after it and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) reached a settlement in civil proceedings.

Casino chief executive Brett Anderson told the Herald he was sorry for “substantial anti-money laundering failings”.

“Christchurch Casino was not directly involved in money laundering or the financing of terrorism, but we failed where we should have succeeded in meeting our responsibilities under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.”

On behalf of the casino board and management, he apologised to the Christchurch community and casino stakeholders.