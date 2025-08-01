Advertisement
Christchurch Casino money laundering case: Internal Affairs settlement reached, casino chief apologises

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Christchurch Casino's boss has apologised for "substantial" anti-money laundering failures after it was investigated.

Christchurch Casino says it takes responsibility for major anti-money laundering failures and apologises to the community.

The casino will pay more than $5 million after it and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) reached a settlement in civil proceedings.

Casino chief executive Brett Anderson told the Herald he was sorry

