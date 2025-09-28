He also failed to file tax returns from 2019 until 2022 and in 2023 filed a false income tax return for that year.

In May 2023, Inland Revenue notified Moss of an audit investigation after obtaining bank account statements for accounts linked to him showing he had been receiving undeclared income.

On the same day, Moss contacted an international relocation company to obtain a quote for moving household goods to Australia.

The court heard that after receiving a call from Inland Revenue where Moss said he would file the outstanding returns, the builder paid nearly $1700 to a travel agency and an airline, requested an early release from his fixed-term tenancy, and filed a false 2023 income tax return.

Moss departed for Melbourne in July 2023 but failed to respond to numerous attempts by Inland Revenue to contact him.

Between May and July 2024, Moss accessed his myIR several times from an IP address in Perth, but did not open any of the web messages send by Inland Revenue.

Moss returned to New Zealand in September 2024 and accessed his myIR account from an IP address in Dunedin but again failed to read any web messages.

Inland Revenue filed charges that same month. Moss’ income tax shortfall at the time was calculated to be $267,368.09.

In February this year, Moss engaged a tax agent who filed amended income tax returns for the 2019 to 2023 years.

However, these returns were not accepted by Inland Revenue as they failed to include received income into one of Moss’ other bank accounts.

Moss was sentenced on one representative charge and one single charge of evading or attempting to evade the assessment or payment of income tax.