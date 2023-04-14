Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Chinese retail giant JD.com sets sights on selling 2 million trays of NZ kiwifruit in 2023

Jamie Gray
By
2 mins to read
China's JD.com has high hopes for NZ kiwifruit sales this year. Photo / File

China's JD.com has high hopes for NZ kiwifruit sales this year. Photo / File

China’s online retail giant JD.com said it plans to sell 2 million trays of New Zealand kiwifruit in the PRC this season.

JD Fresh, the fresh food division of JD.com, said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business