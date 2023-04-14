China's JD.com has high hopes for NZ kiwifruit sales this year. Photo / File

China’s online retail giant JD.com said it plans to sell 2 million trays of New Zealand kiwifruit in the PRC this season.

JD Fresh, the fresh food division of JD.com, said it had received the season’s first sea shipment of Zespri kiwifruit from New Zealand.

The company said JD Fresh had become Zespri’s largest online retailer in China.

For the 2023 season, JD said it aimed to sell over 2 million standard 3.3kg trays.

The first charter vessel’s arrival in Shanghai from Port of Tauranga marked the start of JD Fresh’s kiwifruit sales season.

After Covid restrictions were lifted, quick customs clearance in China made for a strong start to this year’s fruit season, JD said.

“China’s fruit market is experiencing significant growth recovery this year, driven by increasing demand for high-end and imported fruits,” Nuo Xiao, general manager of JD Fresh’s procurement and sales department, said.

“Our collaboration with Zespri underscores our commitment to providing Chinese consumers with the freshest, authentic and high-quality produce from around the world.”

Carol Ward, Zespri’s chief grower, industry and sustainability officer, said she was confident the partnership would help Zespri further expand its presence in the Chinese market.

In its annual report for 2022, Zespri said total sales volumes reached 201.5 million trays of New Zealand and non-New Zealand kiwifruit, an 11 per cent increase on the previous financial year.

Across 2021/22, Zespri’s performance was again led by Greater China, Japan and Europe, but also North America and Vietnam.

While China is a huge market, Zespri has in the past complained that rogue growing of New Zealand-developed Zespri gold kiwifruit in China is heading towards 8000ha, with fruit production also increasing as earlier unauthorised plantings reach maturity.

In its latest newsletter to New Zealand growers, Zespri said its most recent assessment indicated there were now around 7850 total hectares of unauthorised Gold3 plantings in China. The Gold3 variety is marketed as Zespri SunGold, and is Zespri’s best global seller.

Zespri has forecast a slump of up to $144m in its corporate net profit after tax for the 2023 financial year compared to last year.

It said the forecast net profit dip was due to quality costs associated with New Zealand export fruit issues, and a reduction in non-New Zealand supply volumes.



