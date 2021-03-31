Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Chinese company fined twice for 'mistake' not seeking Overseas Investment Office consent

4 minutes to read
Apex One, 70 per cent Chinese, needed retrospective consent to buy in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Apex One, 70 per cent Chinese, needed retrospective consent to buy in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The Overseas Investment Office has fined a Chinese business twice for not seeking approval before buying New Zealand properties for $7.4 million.

The office said retrospective penalties of $30,000 were imposed on a company that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.