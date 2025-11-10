Police at a Remuera property of Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke in August last year after the couple's company Du Val Group NZ collapsed. Photo / Alex Burton

Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke: ‘We have right to remain silent’

A bid by Du Val receivers PwC to make founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke turn up for an interview is part of a criminal investigation and they have the right to remain silent, their lawyer has told the Court of Appeal.

PwC’s lawyer has countered the receivers had reasonable questions to put to the pair, such as what a recently discovered substantial flow of deposits had been used for.

The Clarkes are appealing a High Court order that they must present to PwC to be examined about their financial affairs.

The Du Val property development and investment group collapsed in August 2024 owing an estimated $268 million.

While 70 of its entities are in statutory management, a further six, plus the Clarkes themselves, are in receivership.