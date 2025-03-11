Charles Finny has more than 40 years of experience in the trade and export sector.

Charles Finny has more than 40 years of experience in the trade and export sector.

Charles Finny has been appointed chair of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, which aims to drive greater export value and open up more markets for export businesses.

“The work of NZTE [New Zealand Trade and Enterprise] is critical to enabling economic growth through trade that will raise living standards, create higher-paying jobs and deliver more opportunities for New Zealanders,” Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said.

Finny has more than 40 years of experience in the trade and export sector. He was the chief executive of the Wellington Regional Chamber of Commerce, a former diplomat and trade negotiator who helped to achieve trade agreements with Singapore, China and Taiwan, and a former chair of Education NZ.

He served on the NZTE board from 2009 to 2021. He replaces Jennifer Kerr, who is also chair of Callaghan Innovation, which is being disestablished as part of the Government’s reform of the science, innovation and technology system.

Last month, the University of Waikato appointed Kerr as pro vice-chancellor for the Waikato Management School.