Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Channel outlines energy precinct vision for Marsden Pt, sees LNG possibilities

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Channel wants to become a landlord and enabler for energy projects at Marsden Point.

Channel wants to become a landlord and enabler for energy projects at Marsden Point.

Channel Infrastructure NZ says its long-term “vision” for its 120ha of under-used land at Marsden Point is to create an energy precinct.

Chair James Miller said a precinct - with Channel as its landlord - could bring significant benefits to regional New Zealand and boost the country’s overall energy and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business