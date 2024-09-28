Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Lifechanging: Three small NZ bus companies make millions in Ritchies buyout

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Three small-town bus company owners have sold their businesses to KKR-owned Ritchies. From left: Murray Pearson of Pearson's Coachlines, Sharon and Allen Fretwell (Greenline Motors) and Lyndon Leabourn (Leabourn Passenger Service). NZME Graphic

Three small-town bus company owners have sold their businesses to KKR-owned Ritchies. From left: Murray Pearson of Pearson's Coachlines, Sharon and Allen Fretwell (Greenline Motors) and Lyndon Leabourn (Leabourn Passenger Service). NZME Graphic

New Zealand transport operator Ritchies has scooped up three family-run bus companies, paying their owners more than $57.3 million. Tom Raynel reports.

It’s not often that global American investors come knocking on the doors of family-run Kiwi businesses but that’s what happened to three locally-owned bus companies.

Ritchies,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business