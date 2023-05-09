Voyager 2022 media awards
Centrix, buy now pay later operators launch PayWatch

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
The new Centrix system includes daily data from Afterpay. Photo / NZME

Credit bureau Centrix and the country’s leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers have launched a new data-sharing platform targeting customers who are in financial difficulty.

PayWatch is described as a world-first credit reporting system

