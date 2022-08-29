Central Hawke's Bay Council is offering assistance to Te Mata Mushrooms in its hopes of re-establishing at Takapau after shutting down its plant in Havelock North. Photo / NZME

Central Hawke's Bay Council is offering assistance to Te Mata Mushrooms in its hopes of re-establishing at Takapau after shutting down its plant in Havelock North. Photo / NZME





The Central Hawke's Bay District Council is promising all the help it can provide for Te Mata Mushrooms in its hopes of re-establishing at Takapau after shutting down its plant in Havelock North.

Mayor Alex Walker, who will be re-elected unopposed at this year's local elections, says the council has supported such a move since first approached in 2019 and has this year provided a letter of support alongside a commitment of funding from the Government's Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

It was announced late last week that the plant in Brookvale Rd, Havelock North, after 55 years and a more-recent series of neighbourhood odour complaints amid urban spread, is no longer fit for purpose and will close with the loss of up to 100 jobs in the area, although it hopes to retain some use of the site.

In welcoming the possible new future, Walker acknowledged the personal cost for staff, including some in Central Hawke's Bay who stand to lose their jobs due to the move.

"Te Mata Mushrooms' proposed investment in Tamatea–Central Hawke's Bay supports our economic development objectives for the district, including a focus on land diversification, innovation and a shift from a volume to value economy," Walker said.

"However, it's really unfortunate to hear of job losses associated with this decision, and we'd encourage any affected Central Hawke's Bay residents to get in contact with our local Mayors Taskforce for Jobs team," she said.

The Council has asked Te Mata Mushrooms to commit to a step-change in its engagement with the Takapau community and manawhenua, and to ensure the community is kept informed throughout the consenting process and development of a state-of-the-art facility quite different from that at Havelock North.

"Our district and region are growing, and we're always pleased to see new opportunities for our people," she said. "We're delighted to see business identify Central Hawke's Bay as a place they want to be."

But the council wants to be sure it's going through the right processes for the people, land, and environment, to "take up key opportunities that will bring prosperity to our district".