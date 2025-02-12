The Raewyn Turner painting commissioned by Split Enz for the cover of their 1979 album Frenzy.

The painting commissioned as a wraparound cover of the legendary Kiwi band Split Enz’s 1979 album Frenzy is for sale for the first time in 45 years.

The oil-on-canvas shows the six band members, including brothers Neil and Tim Finn, posing in front of an old tin shed on a Hawke’s Bay farm. The painting, entitled A Thousand Acres, is estimated to sell for between $12,000 and $22,000 at an online auction at Webb’s this month.

Visual artist Raewyn Turner was commissioned by the band to paint the band members to cover both sides of their Frenzy album, which featured the song I See Red.

The cover of the 1979 Split Enz album Frenzy, based on an oil painting of the band by visual artist Raewyn Turner.

The painting has been part of a private collection in the South Island since the owner bought it in 1980 from the Denis Cohen Gallery in Auckland. Later that year, the work was loaned to the Auckland Art Gallery for an exhibition of women artists active in the 1970s. In 2004 it was loaned to Te Papa for the Out on the Street - the 1970s in New Zealand exhibition.