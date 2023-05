One of the most pressing issues is the ageing GP workforce, with a significant proportion of doctors nearing retirement age.

OPINION:

Why is our health system stuck in a time warp? This Friday marked an important day in the medical calendar - Family Doctor Day. It’s a day to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, dedication, and vital role of our GPs in Aotearoa.

Family doctors have for decades been the bedrock of our healthcare system. Their role is one of immense responsibility, requiring a broad knowledge base, excellent communication skills, and a deep understanding of their patients’ lives.

Moreover, the nature of general practice has changed over the years. GPs today deal with more complex health issues than in the past, including managing ageing populations, chronic disease, complex medication and increasing mental health presentations.

In a functioning healthcare system, primary care is a patient’s “go to solution” to manage and maintain their health.

This subject has been well litigated but what’s less so, is that we are also facing a crisis in terms of our systems, processes and medications.

When the internet first came to New Zealand, leaders within the big telcos believed that it would transform healthcare. Instead it transformed banking, dating and shopping without really making a dent in the opportunity that it presented for healthcare.

When I first stepped into the healthcare sector, I was astonished by the state of the systems and infrastructure. The fragmentation and lack of data were startling reminders that our healthcare technology seems to have been ensnared in a time warp, tethered to fax machines in the early 2000s.

This is a significant problem, as it is creating an administrative burden for our clinicians who already are stretched to the max. So what are the things that need to change to drive a better working environment for clinicians and better healthcare outcomes for patients?

Firstly, we need an interoperable health system. A well-functioning healthcare system should enable seamless sharing of patient data across different healthcare providers, specialties, and institutions. This means different systems and software applications should be able to exchange and interpret shared data.