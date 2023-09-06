Cecilia Robinson: Personality politics need to be put aside

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins displaying more attack ads, posted online by National’s Chris Bishop, during his stand-up in Wainuiomata. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

At the start of the year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned, candidly admitting to having depleted her emotional and mental reserves. One has to pause and wonder: why would anyone wish to be a politician in today’s climate?

The start to election season has shed light on the daunting challenges faced by politicians. Case in point is Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party. The episode of the advertisement on the front page of the NZ Herald takes us beyond the face value of an ad. It provides a mirror to the pervasive negativity in New Zealand’s political sphere.

Luxon, like Ardern, is choosing to serve his nation.

Regardless of political leanings, there must be an acknowledgement of the commitment and sacrifice made by individuals who step into the arena of politics. Instead of encouraging constructive dialogue, the current landscape seems inclined towards a culture of vilification, misleading information and personal attacks.

Luxon’s abortion stance has long been talked about due to his personal pro-life stance. But Luxon has clearly confirmed he’d “absolutely” sooner resign than change abortion access. “There’ll be no change to any of our abortion laws, funding or access - I’ve been really clear about that,” Luxon has said.

I’m not sure how much clearer Luxon can be.

While he has maintained his consistent stance on the matter, the counter-narrative is being weaponised as a fear tactic to persuade voters that he cannot be trusted, when in actuality, he has been consistent and transparent with his position.

Protesters with placards for Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's Freedoms NZ political party disrupt the Labour Party election campaign launch at Aotea Centre last weekend. Photo / Jason Walls

With our country in crisis, it’s essential for New Zealand to be introspective. Is misrepresentation and personality politics what we want from our election process?

New Zealanders have traditionally shied away from indulging in personal attacks, focusing instead on policies and a shared vision for a brighter future but we are now staring down the barrel of what feels like our most negative political campaign of all time. Shame on those who are intentionally misrepresenting the statements of our politicians. And shame on all of us for indulging in it.

We need to ask ourselves, is our nation fostering an environment for our leaders to serve to the best of their abilities? Or is it setting a precedent where individuals might hesitate to step into leadership roles, fearing undue criticism and personal attacks?

How will that help ensure we have the best and brightest entering politics to drive the success of our country?

The level of acceptance around this type of behaviour seems almost ubiquitous, you only need to scroll through a few comments on any social media platform to see that this is true.

Politicians are regularly subjected to abuse to them and their loved ones. Why are we permitting this? What type of example are we setting for our children and for our future generations? How can we possibly justify and condone this?

As the election fervour heightens, New Zealand stands at a crossroad. The choice isn’t merely between political parties but between fostering a culture of appreciation and respect versus one of denigration. It’s time to reflect on the culture and tone we want to set for our nation.

Let’s celebrate and support those who step up to serve, recognising the personal sacrifices they make. This election, New Zealand has a chance to lead the world.

Let’s steer away from personality politics and focus on the pressing issues: the crisis in our healthcare system, how our children will access world class education, preventing escalating crime in our communities and how we will rebuild our economy to become world leading. Because after all, politics should be about service.

- Cecilia Robinson is founder and co-CEO at Tend.