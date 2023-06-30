Voyager 2023 media awards

‘Caution is needed’ - RBNZ ramps up crypto watch

Madison Reidy
By
2 mins to read
The US regulator has launched an offensive against the world’s two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plus Apple’s yet to prove a use case for virtual reality headsets to investors.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says it is “ramping up” surveillance of crypto assets such as bitcoin immediately, to ensure it understands the risks and opportunities to New Zealand investors.

The monitoring will initially

