Canterbury Chamber of Commerce calls on government to release economic plan

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson. Photo / Supplied

The Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to articulate its economic plan in the next few weeks.

"In the midst of Covid-19 and the unpredictability that continues to bring, the election outcome will give some certainty and a level of continuity for the business community," said the chamber's chief executive Leeann Watson.

Watson said it will be important that the Government articulates its economic plan in the next few weeks and focuses on a transformative agenda to maintain business confidence and accelerate the country's economic recovery.

"The last year has been very challenging, with the uncertainty of Covid-19 compressed by the lead-up and subsequent postponement of the general election.

"Businesses need predictability and stability for forward planning, particularly for sectors such as agriculture, energy, manufacturing and infrastructure."

With a strong mandate to govern alone this also brings expectations of delivery and trust so it is imperative the Labour Party adopts a new approach to accelerating the recovery, Watson said.

"Businesses are looking for a more targeted and focused approach, with a clear economic recovery plan for delivery.

"In particular we would like to see a 100-day plan to set the groundwork on what we hope will be an election term of streamlined action, setting the country up as a leader in the global economic recovery."

Watson said cutting regulation, creating new jobs, building skills, planned border re-opening and investment in infrastructure all need to be a key focus for the new government.

"As businesses shift their focus to repositioning for the future, it is critical that we have an economic and regulatory framework that is an enabler for business and promotes innovation, productivity and economic growth as critical success factors, alongside positive health and social and community outcomes."