Home / Business

Can the Government force supermarket duopoly de-merger? Competition lawyer explains

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Growth Minister Nicola Willis outlines how she is getting advice on a possible supermarkets de-merger. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government would be entering uncharted territory if it goes down the path of forcing a de-merger of New Zealand’s supermarket duopoly.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis fired warning shots yesterday at Foodstuffs and Woolworths, threatening “structural separation” on the two dominant forces.

Neil Anderson, partner at A&B Competition

