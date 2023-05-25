Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Businessman taken for $1.6m ride by hackers: ‘When it happens you get a bit dumbstruck’

Matt Nippert
By
5 mins to read
Scams targeting businesses have hauls ranging upwards of five figures - a close eye on the details of all digital communications is essential. Photo / 123RF

Scams targeting businesses have hauls ranging upwards of five figures - a close eye on the details of all digital communications is essential. Photo / 123RF

It was only after he’d $1.6 million lost in a Pittsburgh bank account that John* realised they’d been watching him for some time.

In mid-December John was juggling work and the approaching holidays and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business