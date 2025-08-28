Advertisement
Businesses still feeling winter chill, confidence surveys show

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

A windy and stormy day in Auckland. Will the economic outlook improve? Photo / NZME

  • Business confidence rose 2 points in August, with 50% expecting better conditions, ANZ reports.
  • However, firms’ own activity expectations fell 2 points to 39%, indicating lingering concerns.
  • MYOB found 39% of SMEs expect economic decline, reflecting inflation and consumer spending worries.

Two business confidence surveys released today paint a mixed picture of the prospects for a renewed economic recovery.

Business confidence lifted two points in August to a net 50% expecting better business conditions, according to the ANZ Business Outlook for August.

However, while there was an improvement in top-line confidence,

