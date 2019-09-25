Most public companies failing to report on environmental impact

New Zealand's publicly listed companies are doing a good job of reporting on their gender balance but have yet to get on board with revealing their impact on the environment or what they are doing to address the impact of climate change on their business.
That's the finding of a new report on the ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] Reporting Uptake in S&P/NZX 50 Index & Investment Perspective 2019 which looks at the annual reports of New Zealand's 50 largest listed companies.
Of the 50 companies 42 reported on social metrics such as employee gender diversity but only 28 acknowledged climate change.
Most companies did not use a recognised framework or structure for their ESG reporting although those with a high exposure to offshore investors and customers were more likely to do so.
Mark Peterson, chief executive of the NZX, said New Zealand companies were underselling themselves in a global environment where ESG was under the spotlight.