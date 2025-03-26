Sameer Handa with former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor on the Prime Minister’s 2025 India mission.

Handa says the days of New Zealand primarily aligning with Europe are behind us: “We are part of the Asia-Pacific region, and our economic future is tied to Asia.

“Auckland’s role as a bridge between New Zealand and Asia is critical, and leveraging the relationships of Asian business leaders can enhance trade and investment.

“With over three billion people in China and India alone, the opportunities for trade and export growth are enormous.”

Handa, who was a business delegate in the Prime Minister’s recent mission to India, says New Zealand needs to position itself strategically to tap into these markets, not just for traditional goods but also in emerging sectors such as infrastructure, aviation, and technology.

He emphasised the broader significance of exports for New Zealand’s economy: “We are a country of around five million people. For us to do well as a country, we need to export more. That’s where Asia provides us a much bigger market.

“China and India alone are three billion people out of eight billion in the world. So those are massive markets, including premium markets like Japan and South Korea, where we can get good prices for our products.”

The untapped potential of Asia business isn’t just about trade.

“Many Asian countries have substantial funds that they could invest in Auckland if we make a compelling case for why our city is a safe and stable place to invest,” he adds.

Tourism focus

Li stresses Auckland needs to maintain its status as an international business and tourism destination. “The city needs to actively bid for global events and invest in marketing itself as a prime destination for business and leisure. If we cut marketing budgets, we risk fading into the background,” she says.

They believe many of the city’s Asian business leaders feel sidelined in Auckland’s policy-making and business development discussions.

Auckland Business Chamber is actively engaged with the city’s Asian business community, and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is dedicated to fostering a vibrant business environment that includes support for Asian enterprises.

But as Li notes, there is a distinct lack of Asian directors on Auckland-based company boards where their input could make a vast difference to bridging gaps.

“There are already established Asian business associations doing incredible work, but they need more support,” she says. “Auckland needs to actively engage with these groups, recognise their initiatives, and integrate their perspectives into city-wide economic strategies.”

Another key issue is a lack of visibility. “Asian business leaders often fly under the radar,” says Handa.

“They are doing outstanding work, but mainstream media and business forums don’t highlight their contributions enough. If Auckland wants to strengthen its global competitiveness, we must do a better job of showcasing these leaders and their achievements. As Lisa mentioned, there are many networks and associations focused on Asian businesses and Asian leaders.”

He points to associations like New Zealand Asian Leaders, the Asean Business Council, Asia New Zealand Foundation, and the Asia advisory board recently set up by the Auckland Business Chamber.

Auckland Airport is part way through building a new integrated jet terminal. Photo / Michael Craig

Overcoming challenges

Existing challenges, including the high cost of living, talent migration and underdeveloped infrastructure, are a threat to the city’s growth, he says.

“The past 18 months have been the toughest we’ve seen in a long time,” he explains. “The high cost of doing business, coupled with skilled professionals moving to Australia, is creating a brain drain that could take years to recover from.”

He says it is critically important to invest in infrastructure. “We need to build a world-class city. A direct transport link between the airport and city should be a priority, and improving infrastructure will boost productivity and make Auckland more attractive to global investors.”

Li concurs: “Auckland has the potential to be an international metropolitan destination, not just a gateway to the rest of New Zealand. But right now, confidence is low. Many restaurants and businesses are shutting down, and the tourism sector is suffering. We need investment and marketing to rebuild the momentum we had before Covid-19.”

“If we want to drive economic growth, we need to listen to and involve Asian business leaders more in decision-making. Their insights and global networks are key to Auckland’s success.”