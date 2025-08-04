Advertisement
KiwiRail’s bold electrification plan is crucial for NZ’s future - Peter Reidy

By Peter Reidy
NZ Herald·
KiwiRail’s trains and ferries move 17 million tonnes of freight each year.

Opinion by Peter Reidy
Peter Reidy is chief executive of KiwiRail.

KEY FACTS

  • The Government has invested over $10 billion in rail since 2019, focusing on Auckland and Wellington.
  • KiwiRail plans to develop a new rail link from Avondale to Southdown, enhancing freight and passenger services.
  • The proposed Golden Triangle Electrification aims to reduce rail emissions by 45% by 2035 and 95% by 2050.

Rail in Aotearoa has been riding on a wave of significant investment from the Government – more than $10 billion since 2019.

Much of this has gone to the metros as we upgrade to meet the future needs of huge game changers like the City Rail Link

