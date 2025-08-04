How Chinese capital could drive NZ’s infrastructure

“Second, it’s the best time in the history of New Zealand’s infrastructure.

“We know that we have an infrastructure deficit. Everyone can feel it, especially in Auckland.

“But at the same time, for those of us working in the sector, we see the pipeline growing. We see government commitment, real movement, and more deals coming to market. That gives us confidence and opportunities to contribute.”

China’s infrastructure journey offers useful lessons about what’s possible when demand, planning, and funding align effectively. Liu outlines five key drivers that, in his view, have underpinned that success:

“First, decades of fast economic growth following China’s reform and opening-up policy created huge demand for infrastructure.

“Second, there has been strong government commitment and long-term strategic planning, supported by efficient execution.

“Third is China’s comprehensive industry system and skilled workforce. We have an integrated supply chain and a large pool of engineering talent and construction capacity.

“Fourth is our openness. China has consistently looked outward to adopt global technologies and best practices.

“And finally, dynamic funding solutions. We have a flexible and comprehensive financial system that enables sustainable infrastructure investment.”

While acknowledging that New Zealand and China operate in different contexts, Liu believes there are still valuable insights to draw from.

“It’s not about copying models, but about learning what works and adapting it locally. That’s where international collaboration can really add value. I believe there are opportunities for more Chinese expertise, capacity, technology and innovation to contribute to New Zealand’s infrastructure.”

It’s a message Liu has championed for some time. Back in 2019, ICBC helped facilitate a high-level delegation of public and private sector leaders from New Zealand’s infrastructure industry to China, organised by Infrastructure New Zealand. The programme in Shanghai and Beijing aimed to deepen sector-to-sector understanding.

“The connections and trust built between the infrastructure sectors of both countries during that trip were invaluable,” recalls Liu.

“It helped shift perception and highlight the potential for collaboration. That momentum was disrupted by Covid, but with infrastructure needs intensifying it is the right time to rebuild and strengthen those ties.”

Bridging global capital and local ambition

Liu says a useful lens for understanding what is possible is to look at what ICBC New Zealand is already doing here.

“Our focus spans four key areas: infrastructure, such as roads, ports, airports, energy, power and telecommunications; people’s welfare and development, including healthcare, aged care and education; businesses with trade and investment ties to China; and long-term asset development, particularly in property.”

He notes that the level of Chinese capital involvement varies across these sectors, but the opportunities are clear.

“ICBC Group has a presence in more than 49 countries, including flagship branches in major international financial centres,” Liu says.

“We can source funding from different financial markets using economic and efficient instruments. Overseas issuance and money market operations have become a very important part of ICBC New Zealand’s funding mix, allowing us to support local infrastructure projects effectively.”

Liu believes that New Zealand’s infrastructure landscape is poised for real progress.

“We are prepared to finance New Zealand’s next generation of climate-resilient and community-focused infrastructure,” he says.

“We’re not just banking for today, but for generations to come.”

ICBC is an advertising sponsor of the Herald’s Infrastructure report.