Denmark energy cyber attack highlights infrastructure security gaps

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Critical infrastructure assets—along with the connected devices and the Operational Technology (OT) used to monitor and control them — are increasingly a target, says Fortinet's Asia-Pacific head of Operational Technology, Michael Murphy.

November 2023 saw an unprecedented cyber attack on Denmark’s energy infrastructure.

In a co-ordinated breach of 22 companies, criminal gangs gained access to industrial control systems. Investigators believe at least one of the attackers was acting on behalf of a state.

Michael Murphy, who heads Fortinet’s APAC Operational Technology group

