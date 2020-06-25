Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Agribusiness report

Agribusiness Report: Zespri takes Covid-19 in its stride

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Kiwifruit being harvested.

Kiwifruit being harvested.

Zespri expects to again achieve more than $3 billion sales in 2020-21 and is on track to reach $4.5b or 220 million trays in five years, with SunGold the dominant variety. Backed by an increasing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness report