The Fieldays Future Focus series, which was scheduled to debut at the physical event, has been repositioned to form a live-from-studio series covering topics like globalisation, financial resilience, the future of the workforce and governance across the ag-sector. Topics have been shaped by the Fieldays Future Focus advisory panel experts, including Cameron Bagrie, Ian Proudfoot, Mike Petersen, Mike Chapman and Jacqueline Rowarth. The series has been shaped with the view of being more reflective of the current climate and concerns for the industry post Covid-19.

Fieldays Innovations Hub

●Seminars hosted by Callaghan Innovation include Staff and Financial Management and Innovation and Disease Management.

●International exhibitors include Irish agritech company MagGrow as well as plenty of local talent including returning winners of Innovations Awards past, Riverwatch and Antahi, amongst others.

●Award winners will be announced at a live event which will include judges' feedback and video content of winners. This will be broadcast on Fieldays TV then available for viewing on demand for the remainder of the event.

Fieldays Agribusiness Career Spotlight

Highlighting young Kiwi success stories making a name for themselves in the industry. Profiling several young agribusiness professionals including Lely New Zealand Farm Advisors Nicole and Briar, Dairy Farm Manager Sam Waugh and others.

Fieldays Health and Wellbeing

Worksafe, in conjunction with Xero and others, present People and Wellbeing and Better People and Better Business. Ensuring your people are good in order to do good business.

Hyundai Ambassador "Dr Tom" will be hosting a series of "talks" on Fieldays TV. This will be both live and on-demand, sharing with viewers some of his "Walk the Talk" stories from his travels meeting farmers around the countryside. Dr Tom's intentions with "Walk the Talk" is to hear what farmers have to say, provide some tools to measure, monitor and motivate health and wellbeing, and connect other farmers in the area into this discussion in their community.

Other things to look out for

The Wilson Sisters brought to you by Isuzu Utes.

Fieldays Social Club Quiz Night brought to you by Good George.

Hyundai Country Calendar: The Innovators. A short "series" featuring five innovative Kiwi stories from the heartland.

Plus, all visitors to Fieldays Online will have the opportunity to win a brand-new Hyundai Santa Fe for a year.

