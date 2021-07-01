Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Agribusiness report

Agribusiness Report: How AV and drones are changing the farming landscape

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Murdoch Rutherford from Ferntech with its barking drone.

Murdoch Rutherford from Ferntech with its barking drone.

One company changed tack from sheep to dairy cows as part of its innovation journey.

Dunedin's Iris Data Science took part in the Sprout Accelerator Programme several years ago, developing a facial recognition system for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness report