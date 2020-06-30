Photo / File

New Zealand's agribusiness sector has exciting opportunities if initiatives such as a national food strategy, regenerative land use and new ocean-based sunrise industries can get momentum.

The Aotearoa Circle's Fenwick Forum, a virtual meeting of some 75 corporate and public sector leaders, has pinpointed substantive ideas to position the country's agribusiness sector for the post-Covid era.

The pandemic highlighted how dependent the economy is on nature — with global business and trade taking the biggest hit this century from a natural pathogen. Similarly, New Zealand's agribusiness sector is dependent on the natural environment to grow and harvest the food and fibre products we sell to the world.

The forum emphazised some current farming, horticulture, forestry and fishing practices have had negative impacts on NZ's water sheds, soil quality and surrounding oceans.

These issues are being exacerbated by climate change. There is a need to shift to practices that regenerate the health of the entire system — including NZ's own domestic food security with a focus on creating a food system that is both sustainable and creates value.