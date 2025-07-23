Advertisement
Agribusiness and Trade: NZ agriculture enjoying blockbuster comeback - Dave Handley

By Dave Handley
NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Farmers and growers are feeling the uplift from stronger returns, a more stable policy environment, and improved seasonal conditions. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Dave Handley
Dave Handley is General Manager Corporate Banking and Agribusiness at BNZ

Over the past 12 months, New Zealand’s agriculture sector has staged a remarkable resurgence. Farmers, growers and agribusinesses have reaped improved returns across key commodities — dairy, beef, and kiwifruit — buoyed by market optimism, banking support, and global conditions.

Primary exports are set to reach almost $60 billion in

