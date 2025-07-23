Advertisement
Agribusiness and Trade: New Zealand launches grass-fed standard

By Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

PM Christopher Luxon and the Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay at the Fieldays 2025 launch of the New Zealand Grass-Fed Administrative Standard, introduced by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

  • Official standard will increase demand for our products and enhance the credibility of our quality products.
  • Producers who meet the standard can be assessed and choose to display a licensed FernMark Grass-Fed logo.
  • The standard will be reviewed after one year, and then at least every three years.

New Zealand red meat and dairy producers can now be certified as producing grass-fed meat and dairy under a new standard introduced by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and launched at Fieldays.

The New Zealand Grass-Fed Administrative Standard provides a formal, Government-recognised definition of what constitutes grass-fed production. Producers

