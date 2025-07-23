Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Agribusiness and Trade: How Fonterra and Zespri are navigating US tariffs

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Richard Allen, President, Global Ingredients.

Richard Allen, President, Global Ingredients.

or New Zealand’s two biggest exporters, dairy goliath Fonterra and kiwifruit marketer Zespri, United States President Donald Trump’s new tariff is like that spider in the corner of your bathroom – something you’re learning to live with but keeping a wary eye on.

For Fonterra, responsible for most of New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save