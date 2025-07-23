Advertisement
Agribusiness and Trade: Drones transform NZ farms from above

By Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Fieldays 2025 Drone Zone. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

  • Drone use is growing in NZ, with around 60 members now in the Agricultural Drone Association.
  • Drones fill a practical niche between ground-based equipment and helicopters.
  • The association is working with the Civil Aviation Authority to improve the certification process.

This year’s Fieldays included a new addition that drew steady crowds – the Fieldays Drone Zone. Run in partnership with the Agricultural Drone Association, it offered many their first look at how drones are revolutionising farm management practices, including spraying and targeted fertiliser spreading.

“The Drone Zone was incredibly popular

