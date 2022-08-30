Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports
Updated

Agribusiness and Trade: Nicola Shadbolt - NZ's role in feeding the world needs to be recognised

By Nicola Shadbolt
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Nicola Shadbolt. Photo / Supplied

Nicola Shadbolt. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

When I hear people saying we are irrelevant when it comes to feeding the world because we produce such a small percentage of global food, I realise how little is understood about the global

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business Reports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business Reports