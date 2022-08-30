Nicola Shadbolt. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

When I hear people saying we are irrelevant when it comes to feeding the world because we produce such a small percentage of global food, I realise how little is understood about the global food map and the role New Zealand plays in it.

The global food map reflects the balancing of interconnected supply/demand dynamics between countries. In many cases what is grown is highly perishable, so little is traded across borders, as a result markets are thin and highly volatile. For example, NZ produces about 2 per cent of global milk yet is responsible for a third of what is traded (only 9 per cent of global production crosses borders), similarly, a third of sheepmeat traded comes from NZ and for kiwifruit, it is well over 50 per cent. Our expertise, therefore, is not just in production but in getting products to distant markets — product stabilisation, packaging, storage, supply chains.

Importantly the balancing that occurs is fundamental to global food security; it is not a matter of whether we feed the rich or not, it is about whether everyone gets fed. The key decision-makers in meeting this goal are a combination of the farmers themselves (do I produce food, feed, fibre, fuel, ecosystem services etc with my land) and the industries and legislators who influence them with sticks and carrots.

In unpicking the supply/demand dynamics, the growth in demand for food has been inexorable not only as the world population has grown but as people have been pulled out of poverty. Three decades ago, 2 billion people lived in absolute poverty; by 2018 that figure had more than halved, with China playing a big part in that reduction. Their increased spending on higher quality/nutritious food as well as that of the burgeoning middle classes is well documented. To put this into perspective for dairy nutrients the annual increase in demand globally has been the equivalent of all of NZ's production, every year; global demand has increased by 2 per cent a year, and China's demand has increased by 3.1 per cent. For New Zealand we have always had a comparative advantage in meeting this demand; we have for many years supplied those countries that are not self-sufficient in the nutrients we produce and have also been able to achieve seasonal complementarity due to being southern hemisphere producers.