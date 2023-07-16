Business leaders gather to discuss how to reconnect with a changing China

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last month. Photo / Nathan McKinnon, RNZ

New Zealand’s business leaders will gather in Auckland today to hear from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and key experts on how to reconnect with a changing China following the disruptions of the Covid pandemic.

The China Business Summit is being held by NZ Inc and the Auckland Business Chamber at the Cordis Hotel and will present both business and political perspectives on the landscape for New Zealand businesses in China and how they can navigate the changed commercial environment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Fresh from a week-long tour of China last month, Hipkins will speak about the evolving bilateral relationship with New Zealand’s largest trading partner and share insights from the first Government-led mission to China since 2019 in his opening address to the summit.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of this country’s total exports of goods and services. Two-way goods and services trade was worth $38.5 billion in the year to June 30, 2022, with exports to China worth $20.9b, according to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor will also talk at the event about how to ensure trade and vital supply chains endure amid ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions, and how New Zealand’s role in digital trade is of growing significance. He will be joined by Tim Ayres, Australia’s assistant minister for trade.

He Wang Xiaolong, China’s ambassador to New Zealand, will also talk about how China is tracking.

Top-level CEOs such as Fonterra’s Miles Hurrell, Zespri’s Dan Mathieson and Auckland Airport’s Carrie Hurihanganui will also speak at the event.