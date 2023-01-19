Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Business leaders and market analysts react to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resignation

By: and
8 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive and former National Party leader Simon Bridges says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for being a “decent person with great personal style and excellent in crisis”.

Ardern

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business