PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern isn’t alone following her burnout-induced resignation last week, employment experts say.

The Prime Minister announced she “no longer had enough in the tank” after five years in the top job.

It’s a feeling many workers around the country share after two years of Covid, and has helped fuel ideas like the Great Resignation as workers seek out better work-life balances.

But with a recession potentially looming, and a cost of living crisis, can those currently employed afford to chuck in their job in 2023?

Jarrod Haar, Professor of Human Resource Management at AUT, said Ardern might be “role modelling to the end.”

“My New Zealand burnout data shows people who are burnt-out are about four times more likely to seriously consider quitting,” he said.

“The context isn’t that different for all of us.

“Even if we love our job and the challenge, if we don’t have anything left in the tank, it might feel like it is time to quit.”

Haar noted that the Prime Minister’s salary was high enough to give her a luxury others couldn’t afford, however.

“If she officially quits in April [as MP for Mt Albert], then how many of us could afford not to work for months? Not many,” he said.

“That said, if you are burnt-out or burning out, then the mental health issues associated with it might mean it’s better to quit and then try to sort something [job-wise] out.”

Haar said the economic conditions were still probably quite good right now, but might not be in three to four months.

“Perhaps if after the Christmas break people are feeling tired and exhausted still – even after the rest – maybe it is time for a change.

“So, those seriously considering it might want to jump now, not later.”

Trade Me Jobs spokesperson Patrick Cairns said in the last three months of 2022, Trade Me Jobs had a 38 per cent increase in the number of applications started on-site.

And he expects this to only increase in the coming months.

“Traditionally the first three months of the year are when most people decide to make a career change. This is because employees come back from the summer break after having time to think about what they want in the New Year, and for some that may mean a new role,” he said.

“With thousands of jobs on offer, record salaries and a talent-short market, job hunters are in the driver’s seat and it’s a great time to be looking for a new role.

“We expect that with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stepping down, this may give those Kiwi who are on the fence the encouragement to make a change this year.”

Jacinda Ardern announced last week she would stand down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

James Brooke, co-founder of recruitment agency Tribe Group, said Ardern’s resignation exemplified Covid burnout, and the PM will not be alone.

“Many people have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to keep up with the demands placed on their roles and will now be more motivated by ‘working environments’ and ‘employee flexibility’ than they are by money.

“Recently we noticed that many employers used the carrot strategy for talent retention. We may be seeing the repercussions where people that stayed have now come full circle and are still not satisfied, and may seek change for the sake of change, and sacrifice money for other things.”

Brooke said there will be an easing in upward salary pressure this year.

“The dilemma now facing employers is how to attract staff who may not be as keen to move as they were before. This is because employees tend to stay put when economic situations worsen,” Brooke said.

“On the other hand, bold employees will find great opportunities if they are prepared to look at new roles. Competition will undoubtedly be less for those roles.”

Adam Shapley, managing director of Hays in New Zealand, said candidates were taking a more considered approach to job hunting.

“We don’t expect a mass Great Resignation in 2023.

“Candidates map out what they want from their next move, then look for a role that ticks every box.

“Right now, this list typically includes a competitive salary, an adaptive hybrid working approach, ongoing learning and development, career progression, training, additional annual leave or work-life balance and a purpose they align with.

“It’s important to know when to change jobs, and this varies based on an individual’s personal and professional priorities and commitments.”