Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Building sector leads fall as business confidence dips

3 minutes to read
The outlook for the residential construction sector was "deteriorating rapidly", said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner. Photo / NZME

The outlook for the residential construction sector was "deteriorating rapidly", said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Business confidence has fallen on "intense" inflation pressure, the latest ANZ Business Outlook survey shows.

While some sectors were holding up well with regards to employment and investment intentions, the outlook for the residential construction

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.