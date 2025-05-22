Finance Minister Nicola Willis during the reading of the Budget at Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Submit a question in the comments section at the bottom of this article – you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first. Audrey Young, Liam Dann and Jenée Tibshraeny will join the conversation from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has delivered her second Budget, designed to boost growth while “reprioritising” billions of dollars and cutting new spending.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described it as another “excellent budget from Nicola Willis”, noting the Government had had to make tough choices like all Kiwi families.

“Budget 2025 is another excellent step in that direction and all part of getting New Zealand back on track.”