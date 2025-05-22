Labour leader Chris Hipkins begged to differ, nicknaming the Budget “The worth-less Budget”.
“It’s saying to women they’re worth less, it’s saying to all Kiwis when you reach retirement, your KiwiSaver’s going to be worth less,” he said.
We’d like to know what you think, and we have three of our senior journalists – senior political correspondent Audrey Young, business editor-at-large Liam Dann, and Wellington business editor Jenée Tibshraeny – here to answer your burning Budget questions.
Submit a question or have your say in the comments section below – you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first. Audrey Young, Jenée Tibshraeny and Liam Dann will join the conversation from 9.30am to 10.30am. Please abide by our House Rules, which you can find here. Thanks for taking part.