Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Budget 2025 live Q&A: Audrey Young, Liam Dann and Jenée Tibshraeny answer your questions

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during the reading of the Budget at Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during the reading of the Budget at Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Submit a question in the comments section at the bottom of this article – you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first. Audrey Young, Liam Dann and Jenée Tibshraeny will join the conversation from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has delivered her second Budget,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business