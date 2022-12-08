Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Budget 2023 to test Grant Robertson’s ‘balance’ mantra

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS:

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has for years described his style of economic management as “balanced”.

Next year, more than ever, defining what constitutes “balance” will be a challenge.

Robertson will unveil some of his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business