Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Budget 2022: Jenée Tibshraeny - If we don't control inflation, Budget a taste of what's to come

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Marty Melville

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Marty Melville

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Budget 2022 provides a taste of what's to come in the future if we don't get inflation under control.

At $5.9 billion, the increase in the Government's operational spending was more than twice as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.