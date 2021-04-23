Website of the Year

Bruce Cotterill: Inflation - are we facing the 1970s all over again?

6 minutes to read
Inflation could be making a comeback. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

Afew of us have forgotten about the "I" word. You know, the one that was around in the 1970s and 80s. In those days it peaked at 15-20 per cent per year.

