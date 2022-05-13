Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Broken bitcoin: Kiwi exchange bracing for 'sustained crypto winter' after crash

7 minutes to read
The price of Bitcoin has plunged 20 per cent in the last week. Photo / 123rf

The price of Bitcoin has plunged 20 per cent in the last week. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald
By Tamsyn Parker

The head of one of New Zealand's cyptocurrency exchanges says it is preparing for "sustained crypto winter" after more than US$300 billion was wiped out by the crash in prices since Monday.

Bitcoin - the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.