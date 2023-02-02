Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Breakthrough in tackling East Coast’s forestry debris and soil erosion crisis

By
5 mins to read
The aftermath of Cyclone Hale near the mouth of the Waiapu River, with layers of slash and the sea full of silt and sediment. Photo / Graeme Atkins

The aftermath of Cyclone Hale near the mouth of the Waiapu River, with layers of slash and the sea full of silt and sediment. Photo / Graeme Atkins

The Tairawhiti region has taken a “huge step forward” in tackling the storm forestry debris and soil loss crisis with a collective decision to hold a major independent land use review, says the Eastland Wood

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business