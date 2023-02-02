The aftermath of Cyclone Hale near the mouth of the Waiapu River, with layers of slash and the sea full of silt and sediment. Photo / Graeme Atkins

The Tairawhiti region has taken a “huge step forward” in tackling the storm forestry debris and soil loss crisis with a collective decision to hold a major independent land use review, says the Eastland Wood Council.

The council’s chief executive Philip Hope said the decision came at a major regional forum in Gisborne yesterday, called by Rau Tipu Ray Ora, the Tairawhiti Regional Leadership Group.

The forum followed the severe impact of Cyclone Hale on the region last month which saw roads, bridges and private property damaged and destroyed.

Waterways and beaches were left littered with forest debris from plantation and native trees.

Tonnes of soil eroded in slips and falling hillsides, sending silt and sediment into waterways and the sea.

The East Coast community rebelled at yet another deluge of debris from the region’s highly erosion-prone slopes with a petition to the Gisborne District Council calling for action. There was also a call from the Environmental Defence Society for an independent inquiry into forestry practices.

Hope said the forum attendees included forestry minister Stuart Nash, agriculture and trade minister Damien O’Connor, local MP and justice minister Kiritapu Allan, local MP Meka Whaitiri, Gisborne District Council’s mayor and CEO, along with mana whenua representatives from the region’s four iwi, the forestry industry, Eastland Wood Council, agribusiness, Federated Farmers, rural support, and central government agencies.

Organisers of the petition also attended.

Hope said the forum proposed a working party of the key community stakeholders would draft the terms of reference for the review, including its scope, timeframe, and reporting to the Tairawhiti community.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the district council, which has the responsibilities of a regional authority, supported the community’s call for an inquiry.

“As the regulator council has a fine line to walk and needs to remain impartial as it carries out its regulatory functions. We are committed to providing input into the inquiry and working with stakeholders to ensure improvements are made.”

The Gladstone Road bridge in Gisborne was among those affected by forestry slash after Cyclone Hale. Photo / Supplied / Gisborne District Council

The wood council’s Hope said: “I’m confident the region taken a huge step forward and just really thankful the collective leadership is actively collaborating and focused on working together to find solution”. The wood council is an advocate for the region’s forestry companies and stakeholders.

Hope said the review would look at short, medium and long-term priorities for land use in the vulnerable region, which is said to have some of the most erodible soils in the world.

“The feedback I got was that an inquiry (as sought by the petition) would suggest someone was at fault. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. This is a review. Let’s look at where trees can be planted, what is remaining, and what ones are harvested, understanding there is a whole area of forestry blocks yet to be harvested coming up.”

While forestry was the number one contributor to the region’s economy, it’s not the only land user, Hope said.

“Forestry represents about 20 per cent of land in Te Tairawhiti. There’s about 163,000 hectares of forestry, our members represent about 130,000ha.

“The total land area is 819,000ha so we have to look at the whole use of land because what we are seeing is unprecedented volumes of erosion. For every hectare we have in production forestry, there is 1.5ha of native tree cover.

“What we have seen in the significant erosion (that came with Cyclone Hale) is not just pine trees coming down but entire sections of native bush as well. The soil doesn’t know the difference between native and pine, it simply mobilises in a weather event.”

While the East Coast’s warm temperatures and rainfall make it an attractive place to grow trees, because they grow fast, Hope said agriculture on the highly erodible soils was “like trying to farm on top of the Southern Alps”. He said it was silt and sediment harming shellfish areas, not forestry debris.

In the next two to eight years, the East Coast region’s total forest harvest was tipped to increase from 2.73 million tonnes a year, to around 4.5 million tonnes a year.

Meanwhile, Hope said the scale of the debris clean up by the forestry industry in the past two weeks could be unprecedented in the East Coast’s stormy history.

“By the end of next week, all of Waikanae Beach and Midway Beach would be cleared, and Tolaga Bay will be clear. Real progress has been made. The industry has committed thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars to it. Members are door-knocking on neighbours to forestry blocks.

“It’s been a lesson in how to mobilise a response in the most efficient way and we are learning how to improve as well.”

Hope said the industry had to accept that it hadn’t done a good job of communicating to the community all the improvements made in local forestry practices since the big storm of 2018.

“(Communication) is one of our priorities going forward. All people see is the debris. They don’t understand how practices have improved significantly behind the gate on forestry blocks.

“There is no magic wand. Trees are in the ground for a long time and we have to try to manage expectations of what is possible. There is still a lot of debris in waterways and it is simply not possible to try to retrieve a lot of the wood where it currently is.”

Pine trees planted hurriedly in a bid to stabilise soils and hillsides after devastating cyclones in the 1980′s were now 30 years old, so the task of resetting the local industry was difficult.

“Some of that steep terrain should never have been planted in pines.

”Are there any vulnerable areas that should (now) be left unharvested? There are risks to that.

“As soon as you leave sections of trees unprotected and exposed to the elements, 50 per cent will just blow over. We have to think on a case by case situation and modify practice going forward.”



