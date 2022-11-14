Brain drain gone away? New stats show more people entering NZ than leaving

New Zealand in September recorded a net migration gain of 2,000 people. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand in September recorded a net migration gain of 2,000 people. Photo / Mark Mitchell





The number of people arriving in September outstripped the numbers leaving.

But because so many Kiwis left the country early this year and last year, New Zealand still recorded a net migration loss for the year ended September 30.

New data released this morning showed an estimated migration gain in September of 2200 people.

Migration stats are closely watched because migration numbers can impact employment rates, rental prices, and other social and economic issues.

The net migration loss of 8,400 in the September 2022 year comprised a net loss of 12,700 New Zealand citizens, which more than offset a net gain of 4,200 non-New Zealand citizens.

“This is consistent with migration patterns before the Covid-19 pandemic, where New Zealand usually had an annual net loss of New Zealand citizens, and an annual net gain of non-New Zealand citizens,” Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said today.

There were 11 consecutive months of net migration losses of New Zealand citizens to September 2022, amounting to 13,500.

That followed 27 months of mainly net migration gains of New Zealand citizens, amounting to 32,000.