Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brain drain confirmed: Thousands more leaving NZ than arriving

4 minutes to read
Border crossings increased in June, reaching the highest for any month since border and travel restrictions were imposed in March 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Border crossings increased in June, reaching the highest for any month since border and travel restrictions were imposed in March 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

John Weekes
By
John Weekes

Reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand lost more than 10,000 people to emigration in the year ended June, newly-released data shows.

June was the 16th month in a row more people left the country than arrived, Stats NZ said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.