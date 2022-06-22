Bottle shop with a twist to open in central Auckland

AF Drinks founder Lisa King explains why she's opening NZ's first-ever alcohol-free bottle shop in Ponsonby. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand's first alcohol-free bottle shop is opening in Auckland tomorrow as more Kiwis flock to booze-free beverages.

The Curious AF Bottle Shop is located on Ponsonby Rd and is opening with hopes of throwing out the stigmas attached to non-drinkers and disrupting New Zealand's alcohol market.

Open for six weeks, the pop-up shop offers a gallery-style installation that sends you on a journey through New Zealand's very first alcohol-free bottle shop.

Drinks AF Founder Lisa King at her pop-up alcohol-free bottle shop in Ponsonby Central, Auckland. Photo / Jed Bradley

Each week will offer an opportunity for punters to sample the products available. Bubbles week is up first with beer, wine, cider, spirits and the curious collection being offered in the following weeks.

A New Zealand Institute of Economic Research study found the sale of non- and low-alcoholic drinks has been on the rise since 2016.

And Dylan Firth, executive director of the Brewers Association, earlier this year said low-alcohol beers had become much more popular.



"Beers with low alcohol content (less than 1.15 per cent) have seen huge growth with an increase of 1116 per cent in volume since 2016," he said.

King says her Curious AF beverages provide an authentic drinking experience without the alcohol. Photo / Jed Bradley

A study by alcohol industry analysts ISWR found no- and low-alcoholic drinks are forecast to grow by eight per cent per annum over the next three years, while standard alcoholic drinks are expected to grow by just 0.7 per cent per annum over the same period.

The study also found that the no- and low-alcohol market in 2021 was valued at US$10 billion ($15.6b), which is a US$2.2b increase since 2018.

AF Drinks Founder Lisa King says "being alcohol-free doesn't mean you have to miss out".

She says the only options were a coke or a juice when she first gave up drinking. "You felt like you weren't part of the social group" when going out to a bar or restaurant.

"These options are sophisticated, they're adult, they are a little bit more complex," says King.

King says an ingredient is added to simulate the slight burn and warmth of a spirit, making the products an authentic drinking experience.

"We've served these drinks before to people without telling them that there is no alcohol in it, and then a few drinks on they start getting up and dancing and acting like they have actually been drinking."

Curious AF Bottle Shop is open from June 23 until July 31.