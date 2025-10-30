Boeing has had some setbacks with the widebody 777X.

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive, said he was disappointed in the 777X schedule delay but the aircraft was performing well in flight testing.

“And we remain focused on the work ahead to complete our development programmes and stabilise our operations in order to fully recover our company’s performance and restore trust with all of our stakeholders,” he said.

That aircraft is a new variant of the 777 family, which includes the best-selling 777-300ER, which Air New Zealand operates.

Commercial aircraft third-quarter revenue increased to US$11.1b primarily reflecting higher deliveries, Boeing said today.

The company booked 161 net commercial aircraft orders in the quarter, including 50 widebody 787 aircraft for Turkish Airlines and 30 737-8 aircraft for low-cost carrier Norwegian Group.

Boeing’s defence, space and security division partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force to successfully demonstrate autonomous operational capabilities of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat unmanned stealth aircraft.

The MQ-28A Ghost Bat drone which Australia has been developing with Boeing. Photo / Boeing

According to Boeing, the MQ-28 is the first military aircraft to be designed, manufactured and flown in Australia in more than 50 years.

Global air cargo up

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said total cargo demand was up 2.9% year-on-year in September.

Capacity was up 3% across the board and up 4.4% for international operations.

Iata today said September was the seventh consecutive month of overall growth.

“Buried in that growth is a significant alteration of trade patterns as US tariff policies, including the ending of de minimis exemptions, kick in,” Iata said.

DHL said de minimis shipments valued at less than US$800 had been allowed to clear US Customs duty- and tax-free, with minimal paperwork.

Iata said jet fuel prices rose 5.4% in September despite lower oil prices, driven by a tighter diesel market.

A decline in North America-Asia cargo demand had set in, Iata said.

But strong growth was recorded within Asia and on routes linking Asia to Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

“While many had feared an unwinding of global trade, we are instead seeing air cargo adapting successfully to serve shifting market demands,” said Willie Walsh, Iata director general.

