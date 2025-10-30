Advertisement
Boeing’s third-quarter surge; Aussie stealth drone; Global air cargo up 2.9%

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Boeing 777 freighters and 777X under construction at the Everett Production Facility in the State of Washington. Photo / Jennifer Buchanan, Pool, AFP

Boeing has reported a jump in third-quarter revenue as airline deliveries surged.

Boeing delivered 160 aircraft in the third quarter, the highest quarterly total since 2018 and up from 116 a year before.

Revenue was US$23.27 billion ($40.38b), up from US$17.84b a year before.

The American manufacturer said it agreed

