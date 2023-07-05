Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bobbi Brown on how she’s building (another) billion-dollar brand in Jones Road

Daily Telegraph UK
By Annabel Jones
9 mins to read
Bobbi Brown rose to fame in the early 1990s when her line of neutral-toned lipsticks began outselling established beauty houses.

Bobbi Brown rose to fame in the early 1990s when her line of neutral-toned lipsticks began outselling established beauty houses.

It’s 9.30am and Bobbi Brown, who has just returned from a two-month-long work trip, has already put her jet-lagged body through a gym workout.

“My business coach told me this morning I need time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business