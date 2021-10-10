Board spill continues at New Talisman: Matt Hill resigns, Upperton made chairman

Matt Hill has resigned from the board of New Talisman while John Upperton has been made chairman. Photo / NZ Herald

Matt Hill - who the Financial Markets Authority has taken legal action against - has resigned from the board of New Talisman Gold Mines.

Hill will stay on as the company's chief executive.

John Upperton has been elected chair of New Talisman just weeks after winning a seat on the board of the company, which has been dogged by controversy.

New Talisman also said Jane Bell had resigned as company secretary effective from the close of business today.

Northland farmer Calum Kerr McKenzie has also been appointed to the board.

"McKenzie, having observed the sentiment of the recent annual meeting, and the turbulent week the company has just experienced, has accepted this appointment on an interim basis to bring stability to the company," New Talisman said in a notice to the NZX.

"The board looks forward to rebuilding its skills base and will be looking to appoint further directors in the coming weeks," it said.

"Front and centre for the board is the sentiment expressed by shareholders at the recent annual meeting."

Today's announcements follow months of tumult for the tiny NZX-listed mines developer and gold explorer.

Last week, former chairman Charbel Nader, resigned after the company pulled its rights offer because of discord on its new-look board.

Earlier in the week, New Talisman director Murray Stevens retired from the board after five years of service.

Shareholders last month voted outsider and company critic Upperton - who owns a 3 per cent stake - onto the board and sought the removal of Nader and Hill as directors.

Upperton won by a comfortable majority, with the backing of the New Zealand Shareholders Association.

In August, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) filed civil High Court proceedings against Hill for alleged information-based market manipulation and making false and misleading representations.

The case relates to anonymous posts Hill allegedly made about the company on the Sharetrader website's online investor forum.

The company's shares last traded at $0.003c.